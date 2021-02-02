A couple of weeks ago, I spent ten minutes trying to connect my PS5 DualSense controller to my iPhone. It never connected, and I could never figure out why. Now I know it is because iOS 14.3 does not support them. By the way, I’m a tech blogger.

Thankfully that is all changing as the upcoming iOS 14.5 update will support PS5 DualSense and Xbox Series X controllers. As I found in my personal experience, neither of these controllers were supported in earlier iOS versions. Beta testers got access to testing these new updates earlier this week.

Apple is lagging behind others in providing support to next-gen console controllers. Steam added PS5 controller support last year, along with Nvidia Shield TV last month. But Apple is not too far behind.

Other iOS 14.5 updates include a slick workaround that lets you use your Apple Watch to unlock an iPhone when wearing a face mask. It also includes Siri emergency contact calling, CarPlay ETA sharing, and more. We should expect to see this update rolled out in the next couple of months.

