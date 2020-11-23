You can now use the PlayStation 5 controller when playing on Steam

The PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller is now officially supported in Steam. That makes any game using the Steam API able to recognize the controller, and show the correct icons for button prompts. That’s not all that works though, as you’ll be able to use the DualSense’s LEDs, trackpad, rumble, and even the gyro features.

You’ll need to be on the Steam beta client to use it, with a roll-out to the public builds coming “after future testing.” About the only thing that doesn’t appear to work yet are those adaptive triggers, which can vary the resistance based on the actions you’re taking in-game. On the PS5, things like pulling back a bow to fire an arrow in-game will make the trigger tension increase. That ability might come to Steam eventually, but it’ll likely need some work on the part of game developers to enable it.

This is the latest stage in Steam’s roll-out of support for the new DualSense controllers. A few weeks back, they added recognition of the controller itself, then tweaked further feature support. Steam now supports over 200 controllers via the Steam API, from normal controllers to dance pads, to racing wheels and more. Valve’s own statistics show that the number of controller users on the platform has skyrocketed, doubling over the last year.

If you want to use your DualSense on your PC, you’ll have to join the Steam beta. Both USB-C wired connections and Bluetooth wireless ones are supported.

