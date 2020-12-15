iOS 14.3: Everything you need to know about the new iPhone update

Apple has just released iOS 14.3, the latest update to the operating system for iPhone and iPad.

The new update includes support for the Fitness+ subscription service, iPhone 12 Max/Pro ProRAW image files, AirPods Max support, and the usual bug fixes to help speed your phone up a touch.

As the upgraded iOS comes with a bunch of new features, here’s everything you need to know about the iOS 14.3 update.

AirPods Max support added

Image: Apple

First, Apple has added support for its forthcoming headphones; you have likely heard that Apple is soon to be releasing its new AirPods Max.

These cans cost around the same as the cheapest iPhone 12, so whether Apple fans can stomach the price of these headphones remains to be seen.

iOS 14.3 means that your iPhone can connect with and send sound signals to the AirPods Max, so you can listen to music on iTunes, make and receive calls, and watch movies on Apple TV.

Apple Fitness+ support added

Image: KnowTechie

You’ll know about Fitness+ from Apple’s 7,916th annual announcement earlier this year.

It is the new subscription service aimed at making Apple users look less like apples and more like…err…bananas? Apple aims the service at helping you get fit and healthy.

Apple ProRAW support added

If you have a swanky iPhone 12 Pro or Pro Max, then you’ll also notice a change in your camera settings. This is the addition of ProRAW support; Apple’s answer to having RAW-editing capabilities straight from the palm of your hand.

So, you can use Apple’s version of RAW files and then edit them as though they were image files. If you are familiar with Adobe Lightroom, then you will appreciate these additional features.

It is easy to update to iOS 14.3, if you haven’t already. Just head to Settings on your iPhone, then hit General, followed by Software Update, and then you can download and install the new iOS update.

Get the most out of your iPhone

Ensure that you are using your iPhone to its full capabilities by keeping iOS up to date.

Not doing so can make your iPhone less secure, as these patches often include security updates. Having an out of date operating system can also mean that your apps become unstable.

