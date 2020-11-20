UK shoppers who bought the PS5 from Amazon are getting boned

The PlayStation 5 launched in the UK earlier this week and some folks who preordered the console from Amazon claim they never got their PS5 even though Amazon says they did. And in cases where packages were delivered, the box contained things the buyer never ordered. Yikes.

And it’s not just a couple of people either. There’s a ton of instances of people sharing their experiences just on Twitter alone.

For example, take a look at this tweet from freelance journalist Bex April. She tweeted that Amazon attempted to deliver her PS5 but was “missed” around noon. May says no delivery attempt had ever been made. Then later that evening, she received a package. What was in the package? An “unsolicited” air fryer.

Happy #PS5 day everyone. Tried to document our one’s unveiling, but Amazon have tricked us with an unsolicited air fryer instead (after giving delivery password). Anyone else had this problem today? pic.twitter.com/99IUSzSJUU — Bex April May (@bexlectric) November 19, 2020

This is just one example of PS5 shipping issues. There’s a lot more of them. And after May tweeted her experience, more people came out to say they were duped too

So went to open my PlayStation 5 that I ordered from @AmazonUK and found this! Some one has replaced it with rice!I wish I was joking! Pls RT! pic.twitter.com/VcSNce4Zgo — iamadamsullivan (@iamadamsullivan) November 19, 2020

So, @AmazonUK looks like someone has stolen my (day late) PS5. Right outer box, wrong item. Where can I get help? @AmazonHelp @PlayStationUK pic.twitter.com/qBIZ3RHl1I — Anthony Dickens (@antdickens) November 20, 2020

#missingPS5 recap:

1. I was notified at 4:30PM that my @GAMEdigital PS5 was delivered to a neighbour even though I was in

2. Neighbour says a @YodelOnline courier talked to them, they agreed to take the parcel for me, then the courier walked off with the PS5 (?!), never to return pic.twitter.com/4CU9a4HGOp — Will Judd ⌨️ (@wsjudd) November 20, 2020

So how is Amazon going to address this issue? Are they going to issue replacements? Can they even offer replacements with such limited inventory? Who knows.

Thankfully this whole ordeal is on Amazon’s social team’s radar, at least. In another instance, a customer was told by Amazon to wait 48 hours, after which the company would issue a refund or ship out a replacement. “But there isn’t any stock,” the Twitter user wrote, “so I guess I’m not getting the PS5 I ordered two months ago.”

I’d like to think that Amazon will make this right for any customer who was affected by this. It could be just a simple error. But if it’s not, there are other things at play here. Amazon UK did not immediately respond to KnowTechie’s request for comment.

Have you ordered a PS5 yet?

