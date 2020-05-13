Don’t worry, Sony says the PS5 is still on schedule to release this holiday season

With so many people currently working from home, many games have seen delays. If the games are being delayed, it’s not a far stretch to assume that the upcoming next-gen consoles could also feel those same delays. That said, it looks like Sony’s upcoming PlayStation 5 is still on track to release during the holiday season of 2020.

This information comes from the company’s latest earnings report, and while most of it pertains to, well, earnings, there is a little section near the bottom that addresses COVID-19, supply chain issues, and release window projections.

Sony notes that “[s]upply chain issues remain, but operations are returning to the level they were before the spread of the virus.” The company also notes that some manufacturing locations had been shut down in accordance with local laws, but they are starting to reopen at this time.

The main news here, however, is a little further down, with Sony stating,

Regarding the launch of PlayStation®5, although factors such as employees working from home and restrictions on international travel have presented some challenges in regards to part of the testing process and the qualification of production lines, development is progressing with the launch of the console scheduled for the 2020 holiday season.

So, according to Sony, everything is still on schedule for a holiday 2020 launch. That said, COVID-19 is still making its rounds around the world and even countries that had flattened the curve are seeing a reemergence in cases, so these positive projections from the company could still change in the coming weeks and months.

What do you think? Surprised that the PlayStation 5 is still on track to release this holiday season? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: