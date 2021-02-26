Twitter’s upcoming Super Follows feature will allow you to pay others for their trash tweets

Twitter is not usually known for changing up its platform all that often. However, with recent updates like Fleets, which are Twitter’s versions of Stories, it seems that the company is looking to expand upon features offered to users of the platform.

According to The Verge, the company has announced that they will be rolling out a couple of new features. One of those features, Super Follows, will allow creators to charge their followers money to access additional content on the platform. Additionally, Twitter announced plans for new “Communities”, which seem to be the answer to features like Facebook’s groups.

While these are big changes coming to the platform, they are not far from industry norms in regards to social media platform features.

Twitter hasn’t given a timeline for when to expect these features

According to the article mentioned above, there has been no timeline given for when we can expect these features. The company listed these new features as something they are working on in a call with investors earlier this week.

Paying for content is not something new in the social media industry. Companies like Patreon and OnlyFans adopted this model as the primary feature of their platforms, and they are continuing to grow. Other mediums like YouTube and Twitch offer similar features where users have the ability to pay creators directly. Twitter looks to capitalize on this model, and will surely get some sort of cut out of these types of subscriptions, though they have not said this directly yet.

The other feature coming is Communities. While these kinds of pages, known as groups on Facebook, are common on other platforms, Twitter has yet to adopt something like this. Communities should help bring people interested in a specific topic together. This may serve as a good starting point for individuals new to the platform.

These changes are exciting to see. It will be interesting to see what kind of impact adding the Super Follows feature will have for Twitter.

