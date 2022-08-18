TikTok creators can now share Stories on Facebook, Instagram

TikTok is releasing a new feature that allows creators to share TikTok Stories to Facebook, Instagram, and other rival social networks.

TikTok Stories shared this way will also appear as stories on Facebook, Instagram, and other social networks where they are shareable.

This is coming even as Facebook is prioritizing and promoting Reels, a short-form video feature popularized by TikTok, while downranking content cross-posted from TikTok.

The new TikTok Stories sharing feature

Image: Watchful.ai via TechCrunch

According to TechCrunch, this new feature was spotted by Watchful.ai. It will allow TikTok creators to expand their audience across other popular social networks like Facebook and Instagram.

Stories is a popular social network feature that allows users to post photos or videos that typically disappear after 24 hours.

Previously, TikTok creators could only repost videos and Reels to Facebook and Instagram. The new feature appears to be TikTok’s way of counteracting Meta’s moves.

It is yet to roll out globally and is only available to certain creators at the moment. TikTok Stories itself has been in testing since August 2021.

How the new sharing feature works

Image: KnowTechie

Previously, TikTok allowed you to share your Stories with friends and followers on TikTok. Now, you can share to more platforms.

To use TikTok’s new Stories sharing feature, first ensure that you’re using an up-to-date version of TikTok. Next, proceed to create and post a Story as usual.

Now, tap on the Story, then on the three-dot menu. You should see the option to share to other social networks like Reddit, Facebook, and Instagram, as well as an option to copy the link.

TikTok making big moves

If you can’t find the new Stories sharing options, it’s because it’s still in testing. You can always keep checking back to see if you’ll get it.

Meanwhile, TikTok is making a number of big moves to cement its position as a leading social network with Meta mostly playing catch-up. Instagram recently came under fire for trying too hard to be like TikTok.

The short-form video platform recently filed a patent for its own TikTok Music streaming platform just like Spotify. It also recently bought a hospital chain.

