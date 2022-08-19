New TikTok feature allows you to translate captions and text stickers

TikTok has added new translation and accessibility features that should improve learning, entertainment, and self-expression for creators and users.

These new accessibility and translation features will eliminate certain challenges that TikTok faces as it continues to attract a global audience.

This includes more language and translation options for captions. Captions allow you to transcribe your own videos and generate subtitles.

More translation options for TikTok videos

TikTok announced these new features this week and states they are slowly rolling out but are currently available on select videos.

According to TikTok, “We continue to invest in creating an inclusive and accessible environment so that our growing global community can feel free and comfortable expressing themselves and finding connection with others.”

With the new translation feature, you can now translate captions in English, Portuguese, German, and Indonesian. Others include Italian, Korean, Mandarin, Spanish and Turkish, with more languages coming soon.

Similarly, viewers, just like creators, can now enjoy auto-generated captions as well as the option to turn on closed captions for videos. This can be great when doing Live videos.

Going forward, you can now see translations for captions and video descriptions, allowing you to discover and interact with videos in supported foreign languages.

TikTok will also now translate text stickers in videos. So, if a text sticker is written in Chinese, for instance, you can view it in English.

New TikTok features improve discovery, accessibility

With improved language and translation options, you can automatically access more foreign language content.

Not only is this great for variety, but it can also help you to learn foreign languages more easily. This will break down language barriers, broaden video discovery, and improve engagement.

TikTok has also started allowing creators to share TikTok Stories to Facebook, Instagram, and others. This will also boost discovery for users.

