TikTok Now is another blatant copy of the BeReal app

TikTok knows what it’s like when other social apps rip off its popular features, so the platform has decided to turn the tables. This time, TikTok is copying BeReal with its new TikTok Now feature.

Revealed in a blog post on the TikTok website earlier today, TikTok Now is the latest upcoming feature for the popular app.

And it draws pretty heavily from BeReal, the rising social app that prompts users for a single picture at random times every day.

With TikTok Now, the app will send users prompts once per day to share a 10-second video or a still photo with followers.

Like BeReal, these videos or photos will be taken with both the front and rear cameras. It offers a unique way to share what you’re doing and your surroundings in the moment with no filtering.

It looks like TikTok Now will give you around three minutes to post your photo or video when prompted. BeReal only gives you two minutes.

TikTok is testing TikTok Now with some users over the coming weeks. In the US, it will be a part of the TikTok app. But in other regions, TikTok Now may launch as its own individual app.

This is very obviously a complete ripoff of the BeReal app. And that’s something that’s becoming more common.

With more and more platforms stealing ideas from other platforms, I can help but imagine that we’re eventually going to have dozens of different social apps that all do the exact same things.

