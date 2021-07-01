Instagram might soon look like TikTok with full-screen videos and more

Earlier this week, the head of Instagram announced a new way that the platform will display videos on your feed in the near future. Specifically, the company is planning on showing full-screen, recommended videos on your feed, similar to the way TikTok’s content is displayed.

Apparently, this is an effort to help evolve Instagram as a platform. Once a mobile-only application with very limited use on web browsers, the platform recently updated users’ ability to make posts on browsers. “We’re no longer a photo-sharing app or a square photo-sharing app,” said Instagram’s Adam Mosseri in a video earlier this week.

As for video content on Instagram, this most recent change seems to be just the beginning of the company’s plans for the future. The app that was once known as just an image sharing platform is looking to change its game up a bit:

“We’re also going to be experimenting with how do we embrace video more broadly — full screen, immersive, entertaining, mobile-first video. You’ll see us do a number of things, or experiment with a number of things in this space over the coming months.”

Now, Instagram is certainly stepping over into some new territory with its planned expansion into video. Mosseri acknowledged this and named TikTok and YouTube as Instagram’s biggest competitors. “Let’s be honest, there’s some really serious competition right now. TikTok is huge, YouTube is even bigger, and there are lots of other upstarts as well.”

This is a bold move by Instagram, but it’s one that could certainly pay off in the future. Though the competition is stiff, Instagram has established a very healthy userbase, and with the right implementations, some of these features could be huge wins for the platform. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: