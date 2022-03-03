TikTok is being investigated for its effects on teens and kids

TikTok is the latest social platform to come under fire over its potential harm to kids and teenagers. Now, a group of state attorneys general in the United States has kicked off an investigation into TikTok over that potential harm.

Following the lead of several AGs, including Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, this bipartisan group of AGs seeks to find out if TikTok has been breaking any state consumer protection laws.

This revelation comes on the heels of increased efforts to help protect teens and kids on social platforms. Even President Biden is on board with the initiative. The President called for a stop to data collection on teenagers and children during his State of the Union address earlier this week.

“As children and teens already grapple with issues of anxiety, social pressure, and depression, we cannot allow social media to further harm their physical health and mental well-being.” – statement from Massachusetts AG Maura Healey.

As part of the investigation, AGs will look into the potential harms that TikTok could cause to kids. Additionally, the investigation will aim to discover if TikTok knows the harm that it’s causing.

The group will also investigate the methods that TikTok uses to boost engagement and keep children on the platform. The TikTok investigation will mirror a similar investigation launched back in November against Meta (formerly known as Facebook).

It’s not really surprising to see this investigation kick-off. Child safety on the internet has been an extremely hot topic over the last couple of years. It will be interesting to see what the AGs find out about TikTok during the investigation.

