TikTok is testing a feature that shows your watch history

If you’ve ever wanted to show a friend a TikTok video that you’ve seen but didn’t save, then you know how difficult they can be to find. You have to know who the creator was or filter search results by videos you’ve seen. Essentially, it’s a major pain in the ass.

Fortunately, it looks like TikTok is working on a potential fix for that problem. Twitter user Hammod Oh, who frequently uncovers upcoming social media features, discovered a feature currently in the works called “Watch history”.

The screenshot was then discovered by social media consultant, Matt Navarra, bringing it to the public’s attention. As seen in the tweet below, the upcoming “Watch history” section will be located in the “Content and Activity” section near languages and preferences.

NEW! TikTok Watch History https://t.co/vxXy9L0VJb — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) March 26, 2022

Beyond that screenshot, there isn’t much known about the potential feature. TikTok hasn’t said anything about a feature like this. And we don’t have any idea how the section will look if it makes its way to users.

However, one thing is certain. A section for videos that we’ve already watched is something that has been sorely missing from TikTok for a while.

There’s nothing worse than wanting to share a funny TikTok that you’ve seen only to find that you didn’t save it and can’t find it again.

With this new feature, you’ll hopefully be able to go back and sift through the videos that you’ve watched in the past. With any luck, you’ll also have filters and a search function within the “Watched videos” section itself. But we’ll just take the full list to start.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: