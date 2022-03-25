Reddit is exploring TikTok-style reaction videos

Reddit might soon be full of short-form video content, like TikTok-style reaction videos. As reported by TechCrunch, and confirmed by Reddit, the new feature could have TikTok-like editing tools. The videos created could be used as reactions or even as original posts.

From TechCrunch‘s reporting, it seems that Reddit doesn’t want to clone TikTok; as so many other social media sites have done. Instead, it wants to build a tool that enables engagement in discussions that its users care about.

With a video remix tool, it opens the way for non-text replies. That could add nuance to tricky conversations, which is harder to do in text form.

The new Reddit features could mimic TikTok’s popular Duets or Stitches features. Those both involve including video clips from other users into your own content.

Reddit is currently reaching out to some subreddits, or communities on its site. Those subreddits can decide if they want to trial the new video features. The tests haven’t begun as yet.

The video technology that Reddit has integrated came from Dubsmash. Reddit bought the potential TikTok competitor in 2020, eventually removing the Dubsmash app from circulation earlier this year.

Will Redditors find utility in the ability to respond to posts via video? Is everything in social media going to look like TikTok eventually? We’ll see. Redditors might not want to use the tool, in which case it wouldn’t be added.

