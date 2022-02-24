Reddit’s new Discover tab should help people find more communities to join

Reddit added a new feature to its iOS and Android apps today – a Discover tab filled with recommendations for other communities and content to explore. As you use Reddit, this tab will surface other relevant content based on your interactions.

The Discover tab is the first big change to Reddit in over two years. Most other social media sites have a similar feed to surface relevant content to the user; so it was only a matter of time before Reddit joined in.

Now you have a curated feed to browse, while you browse the front page of the internet.

We’re making discovering relevant content and communities more intuitive with the Discover Tab. It’s a great new way for people to explore and engage with hundreds of thousands of communities around the world – Jason Costa, Director of Product for Content and Communities at Reddit

Reddit says that the content in this feed will be surfaced according to how users already use the site. For example, Redditors who regularly read sports content will get other sports suggested to them.

The new compass icon at the bottom of the app brings up the Discover tab. Once there, you can filter according to topics, and there are feedback buttons to curate your feed further.

It’s not quite clear if this recommendation engine will surface NSFW content into the Discover tab. That could be quite the embarrassment if you regularly browse censored subreddits.

Not everyone is happy about the new change. Users who noticed the earlier testings preferred the Communities tab. Those now live in a drop-down menu on the home page. We’re of the opinion that it’s easier to get to now with the new changes, however.

To get the Discover tab, check for updates for your Reddit app on your smartphone. The feature is currently rolling out, so it might take a little while to reach your device.

