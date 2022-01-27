Reddit is now testing NFTs as profile pictures

It looks like another platform is taking a page out of Twitter’s playbook with its latest test feature. Reddit is testing a feature that would allow users to set NFTs as their profile pictures. This test comes on the heels of Twitter’s newest feature that does the same thing.

According to a new report from TechCrunch, Reddit is currently in the very early stages of testing for this NFT feature. In fact, it hasn’t even been made available to the public on the platform.

“We’re always exploring ways to provide value for users and communities on Reddit,” reads a statement provided by Reddit spokesperson Tim Rathschmidt. “We’re testing the ability to use NFTs as profile pictures (avatars) and verify ownership.”

Rathschmidt went on to confirm that this is currently in the very early internal testing phase. There hasn’t been any discussion of expansion or possible rollout of the feature to the general public yet.

The test was initially discovered by Twitter user Nima Owji. Owji discovered a banner referencing the potential feature on Reddit’s web app. The banner carried the words “Your NFT, now your avatar!”, confirming the platform’s plans to copy Twitter.

This certainly isn’t Reddit’s first expansion into the NFT world. The platform released its own NFTs, CryptoSnoos, back in June. Snoo is the name of Reddit’s alien mascot, so CryptoSnoos are built from that foundation.

It looks like we’re still a long way from Reddit bringing NFT profile pictures to public users on the platform. Still, the company is definitely working on it, so keep your eyes open.

It will be interesting to see if Reddit becomes the first platform to follow in Twitter’s footsteps, or if some other platform, like Facebook or Instagram, launches the feature next.

