Twitter is finally giving people a better way to sort DMs

Twitter is on a self-improvement spree lately, with the latest new feature being something we’ve all wanted for a while. Rolling out now is the ability to pin Twitter DMs to the top of your inbox.

Now you’ve got a chance of keeping your messy direct inbox in line. The new feature launched Thursday, so you should see it sliding into your DMs any minute now.

As with all of Twitter’s features, it’s not quite what anyone asked for. The DM inbox on Twitter has been an unruly hellscape for years, with the last big improvement coming last year with the ability to search inside it for old conversations.

Now, you can pin conversations to the top of your DM inbox, but you’re limited to six pins.

Keep your fave DM convos easily accessible by pinning them! You can now pin up to six conversations that will stay at the top of your DM inbox.



Available on Android, iOS, and web. pic.twitter.com/kIjlzf9XLJ — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 17, 2022

First tested with Twitter Blue subscribers, the ability to pin conversations to the top of your inbox is a welcome one. On the mobile apps, swiping right on any DM brings up the pin icon. On desktop, you can get to pins with the three-dot menu icon next to any DM.

Once pinned, Twitter DMs will be in their own “Pinned conversations” section at the top of your inbox. That’s great for finding those often-used conversations, but it’s a far cry from the usability of other messaging tools.

That said, it’s nice to see that the feedback generated from the Twitter Blue subscribers is being applied site-wide.

Pinned DM conversations were a paid-only feature when it first arrived. Now, only longer video uploads and NFT profile pictures are part of the Twitter Blue Labs features; along with the undo button and other standard Twitter Blue features.

