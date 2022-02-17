News
If you want to tip someone on Twitter with Ethereum, well, now you can
Since enabling Tip Jar on my Twitter account, I have received the fat sum of zero dollars.
I can’t get anyone on Twitter to send me a tip even if my life depended on it, but hey, that isn’t stopping the company from introducing new ways to tip other users. Rolling out now, Twitter users can now send and receive tips in Ethereum.
Twitter announced the news yesterday and included support for other payment services like Barter, Paga, and Paytm. But the marquee feature here is sending and getting tips in the form of Ethereum.
Twitter’s Tip Jar is exactly what it sounds like. Users can attach different payment platforms like PayPal, Bitcoin, Venmo, and Cash App. Then, other users who want to show gratitude for a tweet can send users a tip by clicking the Tip Jar icon and sending a tip.
The social platform keeps the Tip Jar turned off by default, so you’ll have to enable it manually. Thankfully, it isn’t all that complicated. So, if you’re interested in flipping the switch on, this guide should get you on your way.
While this new integration with Ethereum has users meeting it with open arms, naturally, another group of users are poking fun at it. And rightfully so.
Casey Newton, who runs the Platformer newsletter, tweeted, “If you send people Twitter tips in Ethereum, remember to add $100 to cover the gas fees needed to turn it back into fiat.” Another user shares the same sentiment, tweeting, “Now you can pay $90 to tip someone $5! 🙌 thank you twitter!”
Twitter’s Tip Jar with support for Ethereum is now live, and users can find additional information about the integration here.
