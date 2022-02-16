Facebook’s News Feed is now called Feed and honestly, no one cares

The brilliant minds at Facebook are at it again. Facebook is done with the News Feed. Now, the company wants you to call it “Feed.” That’s it, that’s the news—nothing more, nothing less.

The company tweeted the news on Twitter of all places, proudly proclaiming that “Starting today, our News Feed will now be known as Feed.”

For those keeping score, Facebook has been calling it the News Feed since its inception 15 years ago.

Starting today, our News Feed will now be known as "Feed." Happy scrolling! pic.twitter.com/T6rjO9qzFc — Facebook App (@facebookapp) February 15, 2022

So why the change? Is there any reasoning or market study research behind it? Apparently not; it’s “just a name change to better reflect the diverse content people see on their Feeds,” writes Facebook spokesperson Dami Oyefeso in an email to The Verge.

People are reacting exactly how you would expect

So, how do people feel about the name change? Well, take a look at some of the responses and decide for yourself:

Facebook's News Feed has a bunch of far-right propaganda masquerading as news.



So they've renamed it "Feed"



Problem solved! https://t.co/vk6ooRhYsQ — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 15, 2022

Now *this* is what I call innovation — Jeremy Goldman (@jeremarketer) February 15, 2022

But it’s basically all Ben Shapiro right? — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) February 15, 2022

Why didn’t you just name it Dan Bongino? — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) February 15, 2022

Suuuuuureeee. Now you’ll be able to pretend people don’t get their news from you. Good one. — John de Guzmán (@johndeguzman) February 15, 2022

Rebranding algorithmically amplified violent extremism won’t make the problem go away, Mark. — Ryan Ruark 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@RyanMRuark) February 15, 2022

As you can see, the response isn’t all that good. If Meta wanted to make this change, they should have done it years ago.

But it sounds like they finally realized the confusion of having a product called News Feed. Coincidentally, when you put “news” in a product name, users expect to see, well, news.

Meta is now discovering this fact. In a leaked company memo, “the company said it’s dropping “news” from “news feed” because “news” led people to think there would be news stories but not necessarily posts by friends,” writes Alex Heath, a senior reporter at The Verge.

Again, the company is just realizing this after 15 years. At this point, the damage is done. So yea, Facebook’s News Feed is now called Feed, and I personally hate myself for writing so many words on this topic.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: