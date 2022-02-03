For the first time ever, Facebook user numbers actually dropped

Meta’s Facebook is the largest social platform in the world by far. In Q3 of 2021, the platform had an absurd 1.93 billion active users. Active, in this case, means people that check Facebook daily.

Well, 1.93 billion was the number until it was revealed during the company’s recent earnings call. Now, that number has dropped for literally the first time ever, with Q4 results showing 1.929 billion active users (thanks, Insider).

That breaks down to approximately 1 million fewer users in Q4. The news hit Meta’s stock prices hard, with its stock drastically dropping 22%.

So what is Facebook’s plan to bring users back and grow? Reels. Yes, the feature it ripped from TikTok is the company’s saving grace. At least, that’s the plan.

During the earnings call, Mark Zuckerberg noted the drop was due to other social platforms, like TikTok. I mean, I’m sure that plays a role, but Mark, you are forgetting that you are literally overseeing Hell and people are finally sick of your bullshit.

But yeah, let’s blame TikTok. Disregard the blatant tracking and the pipedream that is the metaverse. It’s definitely Twitter and TikTok’s fault.

