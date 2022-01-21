TikTok is testing a paid subscription feature for creators

With TikTok absolutely skyrocketing in popularity, tons of creators have built a lucrative following on the platform. And soon there might be a new way for creators to make money on TikTok in the form of paid subscriptions.

Initially reported by The Information, TikTok confirmed that it is currently “testing” out a new feature that would let creators charge a subscription fee. We say “testing” tentatively because the company hasn’t given a lot of details about the potential new feature.

The revelation of this potential new TikTok subscription feature comes at a pretty interesting time. Earlier this week, Instagram announced its own plans to start letting creators charge subscription fees. Instagram is one of TikTok’s biggest competitors with Instagram Reels.

Instagram is also testing a new subscription feature (Image: KnowTechie)

TikTok’s global popularity has already made it a lucrative avenue for creators. The platform recently added the ability for followers to tip creators directly. A subscription feature would fill the pockets of creators even more.

But subscriptions could also feel strange on the platform. TikTok is all bout discovering new content through the For You page. Users are often watching content from dozens of different creators that algorithms suggest. If a creator locked their best content behind a paywall, it could affect their rankings on the For You page.

Of course, there are still a lot of questions about potential subscriptions on TikTok. All the company has said so far is that it is currently workshopping the feature. I expect that it will be a long time before the subscription model comes to TikTok if it ever even makes it past the testing stages.

