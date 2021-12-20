Surprise! Meta has been voted worst company of the year for 2021

The Yahoo Finance community has spoken and it has voted for Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, as 2021’s worst company of the year. The competition was stiff this year, but Meta’s year of controversy has been enough to award it the crown.

Yahoo Finance posted an open-ended survey earlier this month to try and find out the year’s worst company. The competition was stiff, with Meta competing against the likes of Tesla and AT&T. But the social giant pulled through and received the most entries for the prestigious worst company of the year award.

Out of the more than 1,500 people who responded to the survey, eight percent said that Meta was this year’s worst company. The social media giant is always under some sort of scrutiny, but this year has been particularly controversial.

The company’s woes began this year after it was revealed that Facebook had become a sort of safe haven for anti-vaxxers. It did, at least, make some progress in combatting vaccine misinformation, but nobody really cared about that after the revelation of the infamous ‘Facebook Papers.’

The Facebook Papers are a massive dump of thousands of internal Meta documents that were leaked earlier this year by whistleblower Frances Haugen. The papers included all kinds of scathing reports, from revelations of how Instagram is bad for teen health to proof that the platform likes to promote controversial topics to keep users on the platform.

But there’s no need to worry for poor Zuckerberg and the rest of the Meta team. Despite this “award,” the company is still going strong. In fact, Instagram just reached the staggering 2 billion user mark, as it is now the biggest draw for young people under the Meta umbrella.

Even though Meta was voted worst company of the year, something tells me that the company will be able to handle the pressure and persevere.

