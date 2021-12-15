Meta might finally let a human help you get into your locked Facebook account

Facebook and its parent company, Meta, are working on a few new content moderation tools for users on the platform. Content creators are the focus of this tool, but the company is also testing out a new live chat feature to help people get back into their locked profiles.

Meta, the new name for Facebook’s parent company, announced these changes in a blog post earlier this week. The most notable change is the addition of a small test that creates a live chat platform for users to ask for help when they’ve been locked out of their profiles.

The initial iteration of this test will be specifically for English-speaking Facebook users all over the world. It includes profiles that have been locked due to suspicious activity or suspended due to a violation of Facebook’s community standards.

This marks the first time the platform has made humans available to people who have been locked out of their accounts.

In addition to this new live chat feature, Facebook is releasing several new moderation tools that creators can use to build a better platform for themselves. The company has introduced new abilities to hide unwanted comments and block certain words or phrases.

The platform is also opening up a live chat feature for creators who don’t have access to a Meta-assigned relationship manager. Creators can utilize this through a dedicated support site to help troubleshoot potential issues.

Content creators are definitely the highlight of this update. That said, it’s nice to see a human-based live chat feature for individuals who can’t get into their profiles.

