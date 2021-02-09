Facebook is expanding some of its COVID-19 vaccine policies to include all vaccines

Facebook, the website you visit when you feel like hating yourself and everything around you for a little bit, is finally taking a stand against vaccine-related posts and groups on the platform.

COVID-19 has been a driving factor in the company’s new stance and, over the past six months or so, Facebook has made efforts to thwart misinformation regarding the coronavirus, vaccines, and more. It started with blocking paid posts from including lies (why was this ever allowed?) and, more recently, removing posts and groups that contained claims about COVID-19 that went against the World Health Organization.

Now, according to The New York Times, Facebook is expanding those policies to include all misinformation regarding vaccines. This includes organic posts, groups, and pages. Claims like “vaccines cause autism” and “vaccines can cause SIDS” are given as examples of posts that will be removed from the platform.

NYT notes that previously Facebook would only downgrade these types of posts, helping limit their visibility. This new policy uses third-party checkers to decide which posts will be removed.

The report also notes that Facebook “would give $120 million in advertising credits to health ministries, nongovernmental organizations and United Nations agencies to aid in spreading reliable Covid-19 vaccine and preventive health information.”

