Twitter is looking at paid subscriptions, tipping, and more in order to make some money

Twitter is one of the largest social media platforms on the web, but its userbase is starting to level out. That means it can’t rely on user growth as a value proposition.

Because of that, the company is looking for ways to increase revenue, according to a new report from Bloomberg. Mainly focused on ads and promoted tweets, it seems Twitter wants to expand on that and is exploring multiple options.

One of the most popular ones being explored according to the report is a subscription-based service for users. There’s no word on exactly what that would entail, but with things like Tweetdeck being free for users, it’s possible it could lean that direction.

There could also be subscriptions that revolve around “premium” features, like “undo send,” advanced profile customization, and ad removal.

Other possible ways of bringing in money could include allowing Twitter users to “tip” other users for good content and giving people ways to offer exclusive content locked behind a paywall.

All of this seems to still be in the early stages of discussion, but Bloomberg notes that more might be brought to light on Tuesday, during an earnings call.

UPDATE 2/8/2021 11:53 AM ET:Twitter confirmed the company is researching and experimenting with new models like subscriptions but declined to provide any details.

