Donald Trump’s new Truth Social platform is basically a Twitter clone

Earlier this week, Donald Trump revealed his first post from his new Truth Social platform. Well, he got his son to reveal it. Trump Senior is still banned from the major social platforms.

A tweet from Donald Trump Jr. revealed the former president’s initial post. Not so surprisingly, the new Truth Social network looks a lot like Twitter.

Twitter was definitely Trump’s favorite form of addressing Americans during his presidency. There’s no real surprise that he decided to go with a similar design for Truth.

But Trump’s hoping that all of that will change once the Truth Social network finally comes out. “Get Ready! Your favorite President will see you soon!” reads Trump’s first Truth post.

But soon is a relative term, and it’s unclear when the social platform will officially become available to the public.

Trump initially revealed Truth Social way back in October of last year. But the platform has seen a few setbacks, like a group of hackers infiltrating the site with fake Donald Trump profiles.

Some users are now beta testing Trump’s Truth Social platform

As of right now, it’s still unclear when the social platform will become available to the public. Truth Social was initially supposed to go live on February 21. That said, a recent report from TIME says it won’t be coming until sometime in late March.

But some users have already been offered beta access to the platform to test it out ahead of its official release. According to a report from Reuters, around 500 people have been invited to beta test the platform, beginning earlier this week.

So, it looks like Trump’s Truth Social platform is coming to the public soon. The platform will most likely turn into a gathering place for right-wing Trump supporters and politicians.

But we will have to wait and see what the platform looks like after it officially launches and more users begin posting their own TRUTH (yes, the platform decided to call its posts “TRUTHS”, because of course it did).

