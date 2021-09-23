Twitter opens up its new tipping feature for just about everyone and you can even send Bitcoin

Twitter is officially in the Bitcoin game. The company announced on Thursday that, starting today, users can share their Bitcoin wallets directly in their profile, while some users will have the ability to receive tips in Bitcoin.

Twitter previously introduced its new tipping feature five months ago, but only to a select group of accounts. Now, it’s opening up the feature to users around the globe, regardless of the number of followers an account has.

Users will have an abundance of options when it comes to tipping. Tips can be made either via Venmo, Cash App, Bandcamp, and GoFundMe. Additionally, Twitter users in the United States and El Salvador will have the option to send Bitcoin tips via Strike, a third-party app used to send and receive Bitcoin on the Lightning network.

Image: Twitter

Twitter users can start tipping today on iOS, and Android users will be able to tip “in the coming weeks.” Additionally, users won’t have to pay Twitter a cut of tips exchanged through the social network.

With all this said, if you’re on Twitter and you want to throw your boy Kevin a bone, I’m at Kevin_Raposo. Tips are always welcome. And if you need a refresher on how to send said tips, follow our guide here.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: