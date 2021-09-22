This website is like Google Docs but for Twitter threads

Have you ever struggled with building a Twitter thread? Many Twitter posts simply don’t fit into the platform’s predetermined 280 characters, but you can build a thread of multiple tweets to help get your message across.

Unfortunately, building a thread can be a cumbersome task. Even though your message is longer than most, you still want people to read it. That means it needs to be laid out in a manner that’s easy for your followers to digest. That’s where Chirr App comes in.

Chirr App lets users pre-build their Twitter threads so that they are easy to read. Not only can you type out your entire message with a preview of how it will look on the platform, but Chirr App also automatically spaces out your tweets so that they are easy to read.

If you don’t want the app to space your tweets out automatically, you can manually space them out using a quick keyboard shortcut. Chirr App always gives you a preview of what your Twitter thread will look like after it is fully built, so you can make sure your tweets look how you want them to look.

The app includes some handy features that you can pay a $4 monthly subscription for. The subscription offers you a lot of scheduling options, like queuing tweets or scheduling a thread for a certain time and you also get some handy analytical tools to help you see how your threads are doing.

But none of these features are necessary to use the app. Chir App will let you build as many Twitter threads as often as you want, all for free.

