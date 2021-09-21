Snapchat has awesome new filters and stickers that help teach people American Sign Language

Snapchat is known for its filters, and while some of them have caused their fair share of controversy, they are typically a fun little addition to what would otherwise be boring pictures. Now, there’s a new filter meant to teach people the basics of American Sign Language.

As part of International Week of the Deaf, Snapchat has added new stickers plus multiple AR filters to honor the week. The company notes that these filters are meant to encourage people to fingerspell and that the three AR filters have been created in conjunction with Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing employees at Snap.

Image: KnowTechie

These AR filters from Snapchat show users how to fingerspell some common phrases like “love” and “smile” and can even teach you how to fingerspell your name. The new Bitmoji stickers are similar, depicting commonly signed terms.

If you are interested in using any of these new filters or stickers, they should be available on your device now. If you aren’t seeing them, make sure your app is up-to-date and try again.

