Sharing YouTube videos is one of the most effective ways to distract your friends from important tasks. And now, Snapchat makes sending links easy as you can send them as stickers in Snapchat stories.

If you have the YouTube mobile app installed on your phone, you can share videos directly to Snapchat in sticker form. Once you’ve shared the link, you can use it to create a snap and release it into the world.

The feature is available on both Android and iOS devices, so we can all distract our friends in style. Let’s discuss how to send YouTube links as stickers in Snapchat.

How to send a YouTube link as a Snapchat sticker

If you want to share a YouTube video with a friend and Snapchat is your preferred chat method, here’s how to send a YouTube link as a sticker in the Snapchat app:

Play a video in the YouTube app and tap the Share button Select Snapchat Create a snap using the YouTube sticker and tap Send To Select a recipient and tap the Send button

When the snap arrives, the recipient can tap the YouTube attachment button to open the video in the YouTube app or a browser. Before exiting, the app will ask permission to play the content in the appropriate application.

Best way to send YouTube links with Snapchat

While the YouTube sticker feature may not be groundbreaking, it does provide a fun way to share content with friends. Attaching links the old-fashioned way just isn’t appealing once you’ve tried stickers.

Because messages self-destruct after being viewed, sharing content through Snapchat creates a sense of urgency and may compel recipients to watch the attached YouTube video immediately.

If your ultimate goal is distraction, an enticing sticker with a short expiration date is worthy bait.

