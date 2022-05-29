How to rent or buy movies on YouTube

In recent years, YouTube has shifted away from being a platform that only offers user-created content to providing more paid options. Now, you can rent or buy a selection of movies and even purchase some TV shows.

If YouTube is your go-to video streaming service, the addition of paid products may add a little spice to your experience. But YouTube is notorious for having confusing menus and finding things can be tough.

That said, let’s discuss how to rent or buy movies on the YouTube website and mobile app.

How to rent or buy a YouTube movie on desktop

Image: Unsplash

Here’s how to rent or buy a YouTube movie on the desktop site:

Go to YouTube Click the Menu (hamburger) button and select Movies & Shows Select the movie you want to watch or use the Search box to find what you’re looking for Click Buy or Rent Choose either Rent or Buy when prompted and complete the purchase process

Rented and bought movies will appear under the Purchased tab on the main Movies & Shows page.

When you rent a movie, you have 30 days to begin watching. Once you start the film, you can view it as many times as you want within the rental period, which is usually 48 hours. YouTube will specify the exact timeframe during the purchase process.

Also, if there’s a problem with a purchased movie, you may be able to request a refund if YouTube’s refund policy covers the issue.

How to rent or buy a YouTube movie on mobile

Image: Unsplash

Here’s how to rent or buy a movie on the YouTube mobile app:

Launch the YouTube app and tap Explore

Image: KnowTechie

Tap Movies & Shows

Image: KnowTechie

Select a movie or search what you’re looking for

Image: KnowTechie

Tap Buy or Rent

Image: KnowTechie

Select an option under Rent movie or Buy movie and complete the purchase process

Image: KnowTechie

All rented and bought movies will appear under the Purchased tab on the main Movies & Shows page.

How to watch free movies on YouTube

Image: KnowTechie

If you don’t feel like dishing out the dollars to rent or buy, you can watch certain movies free of charge. There is, of course, a catch.

Unpaid YouTube movies come with advertising, but watching a few ads is a small price to pay for free content.

You can access Free to watch movies on the main Movies & Shows page. If you click the header or the See More button, you’ll be able to browse the complete collection.

Renting and buying YouTube movies is convenient

If you don’t subscribe to a streaming service, renting or buying movies on YouTube is a good way to get your home-cinematic fix.

Most of the rental prices are reasonable and may be especially appealing if you can gather a group of people around for viewing.

But if paying for things isn’t your thing, you can, of course, select a movie from YouTube’s collection of ad-infused freebies and save some coin. If you’re lucky, you may even find something worth watching.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: