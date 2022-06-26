How to get free e-books for any device

Are you foolishly paying for things that you can get for free? Like many other forms of entertainment, e-books are available online at no cost, and you don’t even have to break the law to get them. Ready to read more? We’ll show you how to get free e-books.

While you may not be able to download the latest bestseller without forking over some coin, you do have access to a wide range of titles that you can read without paying a thing. You just have to know where to look.

Let’s discuss how to get free e-books in multiple formats for almost any reading device.

How to get free public domain e-books

Project Gutenberg is one of the best sources of free e-books on the internet. Because all material is in the public domain, you can legally download, read, and share anything on the site.

Books are available in multiple formats, which usually include EPUB and Kindle, or you can choose to view the text in your browser.

To get a free e-book, you’ll need to go to Project Gutenberg, search for the title or author, and select a format to begin the download. Once you have the file, you’re free to open it in a compatible app or send it to an e-reader for easy reading.

Project Gutenberg isn’t the only website offering free public domain material. If you can’t find what you want, exploring other options may be worthwhile.

Here’s a list of websites that offer free public domain e-books:

And there you have it, a list of websites where you can download free, public domain e-books.

How to borrow e-books for free

Nowadays, many physical libraries also lend digital copies of the books they stock. Therefore, if the title you want to read isn’t in the public domain, you may still be able to borrow it free of charge.

First, you’ll need to sign up for an account with your local library and choose an app for accessing and reading available books.

Here are a few library apps you can use to access your library’s catalog:

Once you’ve selected a platform, you’ll need to download an app or go to the relevant website and sign in using your library account details.

From there, you should be able to browse and borrow from a catalog of available books.

How to get free Amazon e-books

Amazon offers a variety of free e-books at any given time. However, the titles aren’t always advertised or easy to find.

If you want to summon a list of free Amazon books, you can do so by searching for Free ebooks in the Kindle Store category.

Search results will include some Kindle Unlimited titles, but plenty of free-to-read books should also appear in the list. You can narrow down the selection by adding additional keywords, such as fantasy or science fiction, to the query.

Once you buy a free book—if buy is even the right word—you own the title just like you would with any other Kindle Store purchase.

How to get free e-books in installments

If you’re looking for fresh fiction or well-aged classics and only have a spare 15 minutes a day to read, a platform that serves content in bite-sized installments may be ideal.

DailyLit offers this service. All you need to do is sign up, select a book, and wait for your daily serving to arrive in your inbox.

When time is short, devouring literature this way is great for squeezing some reading into the day.

Free e-books could come at a price

If you’re not overly picky about what you read, you should be able to find enough free e-books to last a lifetime.

In the age of free entertainment, the thought of actually paying for something is downright offensive to many people, and companies know this.

Perhaps we’ll see the publishing industry move to an ad-based revenue model, seeding literature with advertisements and inserting products into the text. In fact, it may not be long before this nightmare becomes reality.

