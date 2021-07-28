How to link to a specific timestamp on YouTube

Over the years, YouTube has added several features to help make watching videos on the platform a more social experience. From comments and tagging to subscriptions and profiles, the platform has certainly evolved since its inception more than 15 years ago.

One of the best social features that have been added to YouTube is the ability to share any video with your friends. There’s nothing better than being able to annoy your friends in a group chat with all of those funny cat videos you’ve been watching.

Sometimes when you’re watching a YouTube video, you might come across some content that you want to share with a friend, but you know they won’t watch the whole video. Luckily, there’s a way you can share a YouTube video and have it start at a certain time. Here’s how you do it.

Unfortunately, this feature is not available on the mobile YouTube app. To share a video and have it start a specific timestamp, you’ll have to be on your computer. Here’s how you do it:

Find the desired timestamp on the YouTube video and pause there Right-Click on the video Click Copy video URL at current time Share the link

And there you go. Once you’ve completed these steps, you will have a link that you can share.

Anyone who clicks on that specific link will go to that video at whatever timestamp you picked. Now you can make sure your friends see what you want them to see when you share a YouTube video.

