Hate your Snapchat username? Well, here’s some good news, you’ll be able to change it later this month, says the company. Snap says the new feature will launch on February 23rd and be available on iOS and Android devices.

The feature does come with some caveats. For example, users are allowed one name change per year. Additionally, users can’t choose a previously-used handle, including inactive usernames. You may also lose your old username once you switch too.

All of that said, however, the feature has been highly requested and it’s honestly wild that it hasn’t been available until now.

Changing your Snapchat username is a pretty straightforward process – here’s how to do it:

If you want to use this feature when it is available, the change can be made in just a couple of taps.

Tap the Bitmoji icon in the top-left corner of the camera to head to your profile Select settings by tapping on the gear icon in the top-right corner Then, select Username – you’ll see a Change Username button in blue Enter a new username and hit “Next” to make the change

Snapchat also says that friends lists, Snap scores, and memories are ported over to the new username once users make the change.

forget flying cars, i’m waiting for the day that snapchat announces the ability to change your username — sofii (@santasofiaaa) November 26, 2021

In response to this much-requested feature, a Snapchat spokesperson said: “As an app built around ephemerality, we know that people grow and change – we certainly have over the last ten years – and couldn’t be more excited to bring this top requested feature to Snapchatters.”

If you have itchy fingers and are pouncing at the idea of changing your Snapchat username, just keep in mind this feature isn’t available yet, but you’ll have access to it starting February 23rd.

