Twitter is once again opening the floodgates for verification requests

Twitter has a storied history with its verification program. From verifying bots to verifying (and removing verification) from white supremacists, that coveted blue checkmark brings confusion every time the company opens and closes the program.

Now, after pulling back the reins in August, the company has announced that it is once again allowing users to apply for verification. While there are guidelines and rules, they mostly seem made up as consistency in approvals is all over the place.

We’re back to rolling out access to request a blue badge.



If you’re planning to apply and don’t yet have access, keep checking your account settings. Thanks for sticking with us. — Twitter Verified (@verified) September 13, 2021

To explain how inconsistent Twitter’s verification process can be, we can look no further than the KnowTechie team. Out of three of us that applied using all the same credentials, only one of us was verified.

Now I’m not here to say that we even need/deserve verification (Kevin certainly doesn’t), but it shows how… odd the process is. The problem seems to lie in what verification even means. Is it just to prove identity? Is it to show that someone is a “very important person”?

Until those questions can clearly and truly be answered, getting that coveted blue checkmark on Twitter is probably going to be a mess.

