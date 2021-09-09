Twitter is looking to boost discovery with the addition of Communities

Twitter has been on a tear with the introduction of new features recently. The company is currently testing out a new way to display media and an option to let you remove your followers without blocking them. One of the platform’s highly anticipated features, Communities, is making its way to select users for testing starting today.

Communities are a new feature on Twitter similar to Facebook Groups. They’ll allow users to share like-minded tweets with people interested in similar topics.

“Some conversations aren’t for everyone, just the people who want to talk about the thing you want to talk about…We want to continue to support public conversation and help people find Communities that match their interests” said Twitter Staff Product Manager David Regan in a company blog post earlier this week.

Like Facebook Groups, Communities will be established and monitored by a moderator. The moderator will have the ability to invite new members and control what content is posted to the page. As of now, Communities will be invite-only, but the company says it’ll be adding more ways to discover communities as the feature gets fleshed out.

As of right now, the feature is only being pushed out to users on iOS and the Twitter website. The company says that Android users can actually read Community tweets now. However, they don’t have a designated tab and can’t join a Community yet, and the company said more Android functionality is “coming soon.”

