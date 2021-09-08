Twitter wants pictures and videos to shine by making them stretch edge-to-edge on your timeline

Social media platforms are constantly updating their style and design to help keep the platforms fresh and updated. Twitter is no different, and the platform is now working on a new way for users to see media displayed on their timelines.

According to a new report from The Verge, Twitter is looking at this new display option as a way to help users experience conversation through both text and media-based tweets.

Taking a page out of the Facebook and Instagram playbook, Twitter’s new design idea plans to stretch out media as it comes across your timeline. Instead of seeing videos and images cropped to fit in a tight window to the right of your timeline, the new design shows videos and images stretching out across the entire screen, from edge to edge.

Now testing on iOS:



Edge to edge Tweets that span the width of the timeline so your photos, GIFs, and videos can have more room to shine. pic.twitter.com/luAHoPjjlY — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 7, 2021

Right now Twitter is testing out this new design on iOS. If you haven’t seen it yet, don’t worry. As with most changes like this, it is only being tested on a select few devices.

As of right now, a lot of users who have received recent design updates haven’t been super happy with the new layout. Whether these complaints are warranted or not is to be determined. Social media users tend to go crazy whenever a design feature like this is introduced, so we’ll have to wait and see how people feel about the new Twitter design after using it for a while.

