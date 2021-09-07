People are now spending more time watching TikTok than YouTube

If you were one of the many people that downloaded TikTok over the last year out of sheer boredom or due to running out of content to consume on YouTube, you were not alone. In fact, it seems – on Android at least – people are watching TikTok more than YouTube now.

A new report from App Annie looks at social media trends and one of the recent, more interesting stats provided accounts for US and UK Android users and their consumption of the short-form video platform, TikTok.

According to the report, US users are spending 24 hours per month watching TikTok videos, while in the UK, that number jumps up to nearly 26 hours. In comparison, Android users are watching almost 23 hours of YouTube in the US and less than 16 in the UK.

While TikTok overtaking YouTube is definitely notable, it’s hard to say it’s but so surprising. There’s a reason companies like Facebook and YouTube have been pushing their own short-form video content and it’s because they are seeing the success of TikTok.

TikTok also got a huge visibility boost in the US last year, with the US government – mainly Donald Trump – pushing to ban the platform. That obviously backfired, because here we are.

