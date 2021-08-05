TikTok is now testing Snapchat-like stories because nothing is sacred

At this point in time, it seems all social media companies exist to copy each other. One of the most-copied features of all the major social media platforms is that of stories, those little bite-sized ephemeral posts that disappear after a set period of time.

TikTok has taken the world by storm, and now it seems that the platform is looking to add its own form of stories. First shown off by Matt Navarra on Twitter, and confirmed to The Verge by a spokesperson, it seems TikTok’s stories feature will be similar to everyone else’s stories feature.

As shown in the video below by Navarra, stories will be available for 24 hours and viewers can leave comments on the stories.

Creators will then be able to see who watched the disappearing story, as well as look at comments and respond to them. They will also have all the tools they normally have when creating traditional videos.

At this time, it’s not clear exactly how many people have the functionality or if TikTok plans to bring this to everyone in the future. Often, social media companies will run features tests with select user groups and then never roll it out completely.

That non-commitment is highlighted in a spokesperson’s statement to The Verge, where they note, “We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience. Currently we’re experimenting with ways to give creators additional formats to bring their creative ideas to life for the TikTok community.”

