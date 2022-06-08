TikTok Avatars let you show the world the ‘real’ you

Looking for a new way to express yourself on TikTok? Forget filters. Who needs digital makeup when you can create an entirely new visage? TikTok Avatars are here.

TikTok’s custom animated avatars are more than a little reminiscent of Apple’s Memoji. They come packing a wide variety of customization options, including skin tones, face shapes, hairstyles, makeup, and even piercings. Not feeling all that extra work? You can use a preset instead, or tweak it further.

Once you’ve created the avatar that best reflects your inner you, you can record a video with it. Just open the app and record a clip in selfie mode. Choose the avatar effect and you’ll be good to go.

Image: KnowTechie

Your creation will mirror your movements and expressions, which means creating content should be a lot simpler going forward.

The applications seem endless. Don’t want to embarrass yourself trying out a new TikTok dance? Let your avatar handle it! Want to spout weird conspiracy theories? Not with your real face, you don’t!

This is just the tip of the iceberg, too. TikTok is continuing to iterate on its new Avatars in terms of inclusivity and diversity. With that in mind, we’ll likely see additional options added in the future. Hopefully, that means some better clothing choices, because avatar fashion is usually pretty dismal.

Now it should be even easier to lip-sync to a song you should probably know the lyrics to. This time you can just do it with a cartoon face. Yeah, girl! Beat that boy with a bat! So empowering.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: