TikTok is finally testing a dislike button for toxic comments

TikTok is currently working on a new way for users to interact with comments on a video. The platform is currently testing a dislike feature that lets users identify comments that they deem inappropriate or irrelevant.

The platform shared news of its new feature testing in a blog post earlier this week. The post itself has an overarching theme of safety and moderation on the platform.

TikTok revealed a couple of new features in testing to add to the current comment moderation tools that already exist.

It also includes a link to the company’s latest guidelines enforcement report, which shows that the company removed a whopping 85 million videos during the last quarter of 2021.

As for the new comments dislike button, TikTok hopes that the feature will add to the current community feedback options that already exist within the app. And dislike’s won’t be public at all. Only the person who actually dislikes a comment will be able to see that they have done so.

Additionally, the platform is testing new reminders for creators. These reminders will guide creators to TikTok’s bulk block and delete options. Those tools help creators more easily moderate the comments and interactions they receive on the app.

It’s unclear exactly what the feature looks like or exactly how long it will be in a testing period. However, the company said that it will let us know more about the outcome of this testing in the coming weeks.

