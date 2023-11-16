Leaked Galaxy S24 series dummy units look a lot like iPhone 14 Pro

The dummy units of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series have appeared online, and it is quite clear that the Korean company has taken inspiration from Apple’s iPhone 14 series.

The year is about to end, and all the eyes are on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, slated to release a bit early, in January 2024.

As usual, Samsung is getting ready to start the year by introducing its best Android smartphones sporting Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy in some regions and Enynos chips in others. There will also be enhanced AI features courtesy of the new Galaxy AI.

Tech reviewer Sonny Dickson has somehow got his hands on some dummy units of the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra and shared a few images.

Looks like Samsung has settled for a boxy look for the Galaxy S24 series

If these dummy units accurately represent the actual device, Samsung has taken inspiration from the iPhone 14 Pro.

Besides the obvious flat sides, the side rails have a shiny finish, like the old stainless steel iPhone Pro models. Also, the iPhone 14 Pro Max was criticized for having flat edges with sharp endings.

Even the S24 Ultra dummy unit looks quite different from its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which had an unergonomic design.

Ultimately, it looks like Samsung has settled for a boxy design with sharp edges and corners for its upcoming flagships.

Besides, the design of the dummy units also aligns with the renders of the Galaxy S24 series we received a few months back, so these are likely an accurate representation of the actual phones.

Either way, you still need Samsung to confirm this, which will happen when it unveils the smartphones in January 2024, which isn’t too far away.

