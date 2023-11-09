Samsung unveils Galaxy AI to debut next year with the Galaxy S24 series

Earlier this week, Samsung unveiled its first generative AI model, Samsung Gauss, with an impressive feature set.

But Samsung’s AI innovation doesn’t end there. Today, the company confirmed the existence of Galaxy AI – it’s new universal intelligence for phones.

The company clarified that Galaxy AI will be more intelligent and enable “barrier-free communication, simplified productivity, and unconstrained creativity.”

The statement also aligns with what the tipster Ice Universe revealed recently. According to the leaker, Samsung’s AI interaction will be deeply integrated into One UI, and the company is not simply modifying Bixby with AI smarts.

Galaxy AI is not Bixby with a fresh coat of paint

According to Samsung, Galaxy AI will employ on-device AI developed by Samsung and cloud-based AI enabled by the company’s industry partners to make your life easier.

Yesterday, the Korean company unveiled its generative AI model, Samsung Gauss, which will likely power Galaxy AI.

For the privacy-conscious among you, Samsung says it will uphold the highest standards of security and privacy regarding its new AI.

At this moment, we don’t know the full extent of Galaxy AI’s capabilities. Although, the company has provided a glimpse of how the new AI will make life easier.

According to the company, the Galaxy AI will work as a personal translator for users even when on call, as it is deeply integrated into the native calling feature, eliminating the hassle of employing any third-party apps. Samsung says,

Audio and text translations will appear in real-time as you speak, making calling someone who speaks another language about as simple as turning on closed captions when you stream a show.

Samsung has also assured that the AI Live Translate Call feature will work the processing part on the device, ensuring your private calls stay private.

While Samsung has revealed Galaxy AI will debut next year, its release is likely to coincide with that of the Galaxy S24 series.

