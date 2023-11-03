US launch date for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series just leaked

Samsung had been preparing for the Galaxy S24 series launch, which is slated to launch early next year. According to a previous leak, the company is reportedly pushing a bit harder to launch its next flagship series a bit early.

It seems the initial speculation may just be true. The Samsung Galaxy S24 series launch date has been leaked, revealing an early January 17 launch date.

Samsung Galaxy S24 is launching early to take on iPhone 15

Image: OnLeaks/SmartPrix

The information comes through a report from SBS Biz that claims Samsung’s new Galaxy flagships will launch at an Unpacked event in San Francisco on January 17.

However, this isn’t the first time we heard the January launch date for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

Hear the World Clearly Again with Jabra Did you know? In the U.S., you don't need a prescription or referral to purchase hearing aids. Click to explore Jabra's advanced hearing solutions. Learn More

We’ve seen some leaks, however, with possible AI features, an official teaser of the S24’s camera features, as well as the possibility of Ultra HDR support.

Previously, renowned tipster Ice Universe suggested that the Korean company may launch its next Galaxy flagships on January 18.

So, now it seems highly likely that Samsung will host an Unpacked event around the third week of January 2024.

The early launch date also aligns with claims that Samsung’s manufacturing partners will begin mass production of the Galaxy S24 series a month early.

Samsung usually releases its mainstream flagship smartphones in February, but the company has reportedly pushed the launch date to take on Apple’s iPhone 15 series.

In addition, the report also claims that Samsung will return to the US to launch its next Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip phones. So, Samsung will likely host two Unpacked events in the US in 2024.

This year, the company hosted the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 launch on its home turf in Seoul, South Korea, for the first time.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks Learn More

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news