Samsung Galaxy S24 series could have a heavy focus on AI features

Google’s latest flagship smartphone, the Pixel 8, comes with a wide range of AI features, most notably the Magic Editor and AI-generated wallpapers.

The Pixel fans have vastly appreciated the new AI features, and now, Samsung allegedly wants AI features of its own for its upcoming Galaxy S24 series to beat Google in its own game.

The Galaxy S24 could turn into an AI powerhouse

Image: SmartPrix

The report comes from SamMobile. The folks there have received information from an unnamed source who states Samsung is trying to make the Galaxy S24 series the best-ever AI Android smartphones.

According to the source, the Korean company may even integrate features straight from ChatGPT and Google Bard, including the capability to create content and stories using user inputs.

Another notable inclusion could be a text-to-image feature, an in-house development.

Meanwhile, Samsung’s newfound interest in generative AI could also improve Bixby, similar to what Amazon did with Alexa. If the reports are indeed accurate, Bixby could become smarter and more human-like.

The Galaxy S24 series is also expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which already comes with plenty of AI features and is capable of boosting AI performance.

We are still far from the Galaxy S24 launch, and the details are still shaping up. While the latest report may seem probable, take it with a grain of salt.

