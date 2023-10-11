Google Assistant with Bard may first come to Pixel 8, Galaxy S24

At the recent Made by Google event, during the Pixel 8 series launch, the Mountain View company announced a version of the Google Assistant powered by Bard. This came a few months after Google announced Bard, it’s own conversational AI.

The company also announced that it would soon start testing this jacked-up Assistant, but it looks like the compatible device list is just too short.

The folks at 9to5Google have dissected the latest beta version of the Google app, version 14.41.

They discovered that the recently launched Google Pixel 8 series and the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series will be the first devices to get the Assistant with Bard support.

Meet The All-New Google Pixel Watch 2 Introducing Google's newest smartwatch. Pixel Watch 2 comes with upgraded performance, all-day battery life (with always-on display), new safety features, and more. Preorder today! Check Availability

Galaxy S23 and older Pixel phones may get lucky with Assistant with Bard support

The outlet has also discovered references to pending support for older Tensor-based Pixel phones like the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 and the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.

However, it is still unclear why Google is so keen on using these recent devices as test subjects.

Although we understand it is probably because the company wants to use the power of the latest AI silicon for Assistant with Bard.

Now, Google already uses its Tensor chips for offline voice typing. So, in theory, the company can easily take the same approach with the Bard-powered Google Assistant.

Take Control of Your Health with Fitbit Charge 6! Get accurate insights into your heart rate, calories burned, sleep patterns, and more. Achieve your fitness goals while prioritizing your overall well-being. Check Availability

Google has also announced Assistant with Bard will soon roll out for tester devices, and a wider release may happen in the coming months.

Either way, generative AI will be a big thing on 2024 smartphones, and in terms of the device support for Assistant with Bard, we will likely get more clarity once Google starts testing.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Best Buy: Preorder the Meta Quest 3 Get Asgard’s Wrath 2 free when you buy Meta Quest 3. Also, get a 6-month trial of a Meta Quest+ VR subscription when you purchase a 512GB headset. Act fast, limited-time offer. Preorder Now

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks Learn More

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news