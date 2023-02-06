Google is coming for ChatGPT with Bard AI

Not to be outdone by ChatGPT, Google has now announced its own conversational AI service called Bard.

Highlighted in a new blog post by Google CEO Sundar Pichai, the service will work similarly to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Essentially, this means that it will answer users’ questions and have full-blown conversations with people, as well. Think of it as turbo-charged search.

While you can probably get all the answers it provides through traditional search engines, Bard allows for questions and research to be conducted organically.

Google’s Bard is currently rolling out to a small number of testers, but Pichai notes that a wider public rollout will be happening in the coming weeks.

While conversational AI is somewhat seen as a fad right now, there is no denying what it could mean for the internet in the future.

People are already using things like ChatGPT to do their homework and write code. With the technology still in its infancy, who knows where companies like Google will take it in the future?

Microsoft is already betting heavily on this AI structure, having recently announced it would be infusing ChatGPT into Bing.

