Review Roundup: Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8 $699 The Google Pixel 8 is a feature-packed smartphone with a robust Google Tensor G3 chip, a high-resolution 6.2-inch display, and an impressive camera system. It offers efficient performance, ample storage, and reliable battery life, making it a solid choice for everyday use. Check Availability See at Amazon KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Google Pixel 8 Pro $999 The Google Pixel 8 Pro brings the biggest camera and display improvements to the range for years, making it the best camera phone Google has ever made. For a limited time, pre-order the Pixel 8 Pro at Best Buy and get a Pixel Watch 2 for free. You'll also get up to $800 in trade-in value for your old phone. Check Availability See at Amazon KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Google has just released its latest flagship smartphones – the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. As expected, reviews from some of the most trusted tech sites are starting to pour in.

Let’s take a look at what some of them are saying about Google’s newest devices.

The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are successors to last year’s Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. They come packed with upgrades like the new Tensor G3 chip, improved cameras with advanced AI capabilities, brighter displays, and a refined design.

For this roundup, we’ll be highlighting key impressions from reviews by The Verge, ZDNet, Android Police, 9to5Google, and more. Let’s dive in and see if Google’s latest flagships live up to the hype.

Design – A Refined, Premium Look

Image: KnowTechie

According to The Verge, Google made subtle but welcome design changes this year:

“The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are better phones than their predecessors in some appreciable ways. And the potential of these devices is more compelling — the trouble is, Google is asking for a lot of your trust to get there.”

9to5Google appreciated the more rounded look and feels it’s Google’s best design yet:

“With the Pixel 8 Pro, as well as the smaller Pixel 8, Google feels like it is finally letting itself be different. This starts with the delightful rounded design of these phones.”

The consensus is that Google played it safe but made just enough refinements to give the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro a more premium, polished look compared to their predecessors. The Pixel 8 Pro’s matte finish, in particular, stands out for providing a smooth in-hand feel.

Spec Pixel 8 Pixel 8 Pro Screen Size 6.2 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 2400 x 1080 pixels 3120 x 1440 pixels Refresh Rate 90Hz, 120Hz 10-120Hz variable Cover Glass Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Back Material Aluminum, Glass Aluminum, Glass

Display – Big Improvements in Brightness

Credits: Google

The displays on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro earn praise for their increased brightness and smoother refresh rates per ZDNet:

“Google didn’t mess around with the display on the Pixel 8. Yes, it’s technically smaller than the one on the Pixel 7, but the screen itself is a lot nicer to look at.”

The Verge notes the high peak brightness helps improve outdoor visibility:

“Both screens get a little brighter this time around, too. The Pixel 8 will go up to 2,000 nits in high brightness mode, and the 8 Pro reaches an impressive 2,400 nits.”

The faster 120Hz refresh rate on both models also gets positive feedback. Overall, the displays are a clear upgrade over the Pixel 7 series. Outdoor visibility and smooth scrolling are key highlights.

Performance – Tensor G3 Shows Promise

According to Android Police, the new Tensor G3 chip delivers a performance bump:

“Tensor G3, though, really steps it up on a hardware level. The new chip is based on a 4 nm process and has hardware that’s comparable to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.”

However, 9to5Google says sustained performance remains to be seen:

“But, really, it’s hard to talk about this when I’ve only used the phone for six days and when those six days have included some of the coldest temperatures in my area in a while.”

Early impressions indicate Tensor G3 is an improvement over past Pixel chips but may still fall short of rivals like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Thermal throttling could remain an issue. We’ll need more testing to see how it holds up over time.

Camera – Major Focus on AI Capabilities

Credits: Google

The camera systems on the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro deliver iterative hardware upgrades but really differentiate themselves with new AI-powered software features, according to The Verge:

“There are really three parts to the Pixel camera: the hardware, the camera app processing, and Google Photos. The latter is where the most interesting — and controversial — advancements to the Pixel 8’s camera exist.”

Tools like Magic Eraser, Best Shot, and the new Best Take allow you to edit and remix photos in creative ways. Android Police finds these AI capabilities hit or miss:

“The results, though, tend to be a mixed bag. As people move their heads, their bodies also move, which can make some face replacements look a little unnatural.”

Overall, the Pixel camera delivers the usual excellence in still photography along with intriguing but imperfect new AI editing capabilities. The hardware upgrades seem incremental, putting more focus on software tricks.

Spec Pixel 8 Pixel 8 Pro Main Camera 50MP, f/1.85 aperture 50MP, f/1.85 aperture Ultra-Wide Camera 12MP, 114° FOV 12MP, 125.8° FOV Telephoto Camera None 48MP, 5x optical zoom Laser AF Sensor Yes Yes OIS Yes, main sensor only Yes, main and telephoto sensors Video Recording Up to 4K 60fps Up to 4K 60fps Front Camera 10.8MP, f/2.2 aperture 10.8MP, f/2.2 aperture Camera Features Night Sight, Magic Eraser, Face Unblur, Real Tone, Top Shot, Motion Auto-Focus, Portrait Mode, Portrait Light, Quad Bayer, HDR+, 4K Video Snap Night Sight, Magic Eraser, Face Unblur, Real Tone, Top Shot, Motion Auto-Focus, Portrait Mode, Portrait Light, Quad Bayer, HDR+, 4K Video Snap, Pro-level controls

Battery Life – On Par with Other Flagships

Credits: Google

None of the reviews reveal major surprises when it comes to battery life. ZDNet puts it on par with other high-end phones:

“Generally speaking, the 5,050 mAh battery in Pixel 8 Pro has been enough for about a day of use.”

The Verge found the Pixel 8 Pro roughly matched the iPhone 15 Pro’s endurance:

“I don’t have an iPhone 15 Pro Max to compare, but the results I saw this week on the Pixel 8 Pro felt pretty close to what I was seeing on my iPhone 15 Pro.”

Battery life seems typical for a modern flagship – expect around a day of normal use but perhaps less with heavy use cases. Quick charging support up to 30W wired helps offset any longevity shortcomings.

Value for Money – Justifies the Price Bump?

Image: Google

With starting prices of $699 and $999, the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are $100 pricier than their predecessors. Android Police thinks the standard model justifies its cost:

“At $700, I’d argue that the standard Pixel 8 is the best phone you can buy in the sub-premium market.”

However, ZDNet says the 8 Pro faces stiffer competition:

“The Pixel 8 Pro, on the other hand, is a more gadget-y gadget. Its camera system is more versatile than the standard Pixel 8’s with some upgraded hardware.”

With modest hardware gains, much of the value proposition depends on how much you value Google’s AI improvements.

Overall reviews indicate the Pixel 8 is priced fairly, while the 8 Pro may have a tougher battle against rivals like the Galaxy S23 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro.

Wrapping it all up

Google Pixel 8 $699 The Google Pixel 8 is a feature-packed smartphone with a robust Google Tensor G3 chip, a high-resolution 6.2-inch display, and an impressive camera system. It offers efficient performance, ample storage, and reliable battery life, making it a solid choice for everyday use. What We Like: Powerful Tensor G3 processor with Google AI

All-day battery

A sharper, more colorful screen with a 120Hz refresh rate

Upgraded cameras with Macro Focus Check Availability See at Amazon KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

The early verdict is that Google played it safe with the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro but made enough enhancements to keep the phones competitive.

The displays, camera software, and refined look all get good marks. Performance and battery life seem on par with rivals rather than big leaps forward.

Much of the intrigue lies in Google’s expanding AI capabilities, which show potential but remain imperfect works in progress.

If you’re eager to embrace an AI-driven future, the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro offer compelling peeks at what’s possible. But only time will tell whether Google can fully deliver on the promise.

For now, the Pixel 8 shapes up as an excellent value-for-money flagship, while the Pixel 8 Pro faces stiffer competition at its higher price.

But as always, Google may have a few more software tricks up its sleeve to keep things interesting. Stay tuned.

Google Pixel 8 Pro $999 The Google Pixel 8 Pro brings the biggest camera and display improvements to the range for years, making it the best camera phone Google has ever made. For a limited time, pre-order the Pixel 8 Pro at Best Buy and get a Pixel Watch 2 for free. You'll also get up to $800 in trade-in value for your old phone. What We Like: Powerful Tensor G3 processor with Google AI

All-day battery

Brighter screen with 1-120Hz refresh rate

Thermometer

Updated triple-cameras including a 5x optical telephoto and higher-resolution ultrawide Check Availability See at Amazon KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news