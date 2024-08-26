Review Roundup: Google Pixel 9 & Pixel 9 Pro XL

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Welcome to 2024, everyone. Another year, another chance for tech giants to fight it out in the ultimate bloodsport: the smartphone market.

This time, Google has risen from the trenches, waving the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL like some AI-imbued sword of destiny.

But are these devices a true leap forward into the digital beyond, or just another case of, “Hey, we slapped on some AI and called it a day”?

From reviewing the amassed opinions of the tech world’s finest minds, it appears the answer lies somewhere in between—impressive in certain critical areas but familiar enough to make you wonder if the AI magic isn’t just some smoke and mirrors over a tried-and-tested, somewhat iterative design.

Let’s dive into the hive mind and see what our favorite outlets had to say in their Pixel 9 reviews.

Google Pixel 9 3.5 The Google Pixel 9 packs a punch with its stellar camera setup, eye-catching design, and the powerhouse Tensor G4 chip. This device is built to deliver robust performance and smarter usability.

Design & Build Quality

Let’s be straight here: there’s nothing revolutionary about the Pixel 9’s looks. If you were hoping for an entirely new aesthetic that would make even Apple fans do a double-take, you might be disappointed.

But what Google’s done instead is keep the essence of what makes a Pixel a Pixel—premium materials, sleek lines, and a comfortable, grippy hand feel. That doesn’t mean it’s boring; it just means Google knows what it’s about and is sticking with it.

Most outlets agree the Pixel 9 feels good in your hand. Why mess with a classic, right? But as Ars Technica pointed out, that subtle evolution might feel more like a safe bet than an innovative leap.

On the other hand, if you appreciate the subtle nuances in premium design and want durability over flamboyance, you’ll feel right at home here.

Display

Google’s keeping us satisfied with displays that are bright, vibrant, and easy on the eyes, even when you’re outside in the glaring sun.

The consensus? The Pixel 9 and its XL counterpart know how to flex those OLED muscles. It’s crisp, it’s clear, and unlike some other flagships, it won’t turn into a solar panel the moment you step into daylight.

Image: Mystery Lupin on X/KnowTechie

GSMArena sums it up well—the display is “bright and accurate,” perfect whether you’re gaming or just binge-watching the latest season of The Mandalorian.

Yet, as noted by Android Central, the adaptive refresh rate occasionally feels like it’s a few updates away from being the best it can be. A niggle here, a stutter there—nothing that ruins the experience, but noticeable enough if you’re a tech purist.

Performance

Ah, the Tensor G4 chip—a mysterious beast designed specifically to juggle all those AI features Google’s obsessed with. Can it push pixels around like a pro and juggle more tasks than a circus performer? Absolutely. But, like us all, it has its limits.

ZDNet found it to be generous in power and grace, especially when it comes to AI-heavy processes—far more than just a casino dealer flipping cards.

But CNN noticed a peculiar flair for generating heat when pushed to the limits with prolonged gaming sessions. We get it—smartphones are working harder than ever—but keep the ice packs handy, just in case.



Camera

Here’s the thing—camera performance on the Pixel 9 and its beefed-up sibling is almost universally lauded. They’ve practically reinvented low-light photography, and AI-enhanced image processing means even your most candid shots look professional.

But let’s be real: there’s something personal about photography, and that’s where the critiques creep in.

Mashable liked it so much they practically wished they could make it their BFF, especially for those nighttime snaps.

Meanwhile, outlets like Gizmodo warned against AI overprocessing—sometimes adding a bit too much pop, making your bestie’s selfie look more like an avatar version of themselves.

If natural colors and subtle contrasts are your thing, you might need to dial down the AI settings on occasion.

AI Features

This is where Google really leans in, flipping more AI switches than the Starship Enterprise, with Reimagine AI and other tools nestled into almost every corner.

From real-time photo editing to AI summaries in Google Recorder, it’s clear where Google’s vision for the future lies—it’s all about letting the algorithm do the heavy lifting.

According to CNET, these devices are “chock full of AI,” automating and optimizing like there’s no tomorrow.

But what if you’re more hands-on? Tom’s Guide suggests AI can sometimes feel a bit pushy, so always remember you can take the reins if needed—even a smart assistant needs a day off.

Battery Life

Glory be, the perpetual concern with all smartphones—how long before this thing dies on me? In the case of the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL, the general agreement is that you’ll comfortably get through your day, barring any overly aggressive 5G browsing and endless AI processing.

But here’s where the catch comes in, noted by TechRadar: the AI battery management is smart, but there’s no escaping the laws of physics. If you’re a power user pushing every new feature to its limits, do yourself a favor and keep a charger nearby.

The Verdict

Image: KnowTechie

So, is the Pixel 9 the “it” phone right now or just another pretty face in an already crowded smartphone lineup? Well, that depends on what you’re looking for.

If Google’s AI dreamland is your jam, and you appreciate a camera system that occasionally produces more art than photography, then these devices are well worth your time.

But, if you’re just looking for the next pretty design to flaunt, you might wish Google had stepped out of its comfort zone a bit more.If you’re already part of the Google ecosystem, it’s a no-brainer—this is where the Pixel line continues to shine.

It’s a solid offering for everyone else, but just enough familiarity might leave you asking whether to upgrade now or wait until Google rethinks the design in the next cycle.

If you’re thinking of scooping one up, you can snag the Google Pixel 9 or the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL through the affiliated links below and experience the AI magic firsthand.

The Google Pixel 9’s base model pricing starts at $799 for the 128GB version, while the Pixel 9 Pro starts at $999 for the same storage capacity. You can find the phone at just about every major retailer and carrier.

The Google Pixel 9's base model pricing starts at $799 for the 128GB version, while the Pixel 9 Pro starts at $999 for the same storage capacity. You can find the phone at just about every major retailer and carrier.

Smart AI: Gemini AI and Magic Editor onboard.

Long Battery: 20% extra life with fast charging.





