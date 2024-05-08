The Google Pixel 8A is official, with a quiet launch ahead of Google I/O later this month.

It is the first time Google has launched its premium mid-range handset unceremoniously without an official event.

Like the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, the Pixel 8A has seven years of software support, which is unprecedented for a mid-range smartphone.

However, the handset leaked in recent weeks, so only a few surprises were left.

Pixel 8A retains the general design and size of its predecessor. The corners are slightly more rounded, keeping in line with the Pixel 8’s general design language.

It has a 6.1-inch screen with a couple of updates, like the refresh rate is 120Hz, up from 90Hz, and the peak brightness goes up to 2,000 nits.

2024 is the year of AI, and Pixel 8A doesn’t disappoint

Image: Google

Pixel 8A has the same generative AI photo and video features that pushed the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro to the top of the chart, including Best Take, Magic Editor, and Audio Magic Eraser.

In addition, Circle to Search is also available, and Pixel 8A is the first handset in its budget range to run Google’s mobile-based AI model, Gemini Nano (coming in a later feature drop).

The rest of the specs remain mostly unchanged compared to the Pixel 7A. There’s still 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but a new 256GB storage option is available.

As early leaks indicated, the camera hardware remains the same as Pixel 7A, with a 64MP primary sensor.

The battery is slightly larger at 4,492mAh, up from 4,385mAh. Charging also remains the same, up to 7.5W through Qi 1.3. IP67 dust and water resistance rating is also available, consistent with the Pixel 7A.

Google Pixel 8A Screen 6.1-inch OLED

120Hz refresh rate;

2400 x 1080 resolution

20:9 aspect ratio

HDR10

2000 nits peak brightness

Gorilla Glass 3 Processor Google Tensor G3 RAM & Storage 8GB LPDDR5x RAM

128/256GB UFS 3.1 Cameras Rear Cameras: 64MP wide camera (ƒ/1.89 aperture, OIS + EIS) + 13MP ultra-wide camera (ƒ/2.2 aperture, 120deg FoV)



Front Camera: 13MP (f/2.2) Battery & Charging 4.492mAh

18W wired charging

7.5W wireless charging Operating System Pixel UI based on Android 14 Dimension & Weight 152.1 x 72.7 x 8.9mm

188 grams Water Resistance IP67 Colors Porcelain, Obsidian, Bay, Aloe

Although the Pixel 8A remains mostly the same, starting at $499 in the US, Google has placed its new premium mid-range handset in an unprecedented position.

It’s almost like Google competes with itself, with no significant brands operating in the same price range, which only leaves last year’s Pixel 8, which was launched at $699 but gets discounted frequently.

Pixel 8A is available for pre-orders and will start shipping on May 14.

The second coming of the Pixel Tablet

Image: Google/KnowTechie

Google didn’t launch the Pixel 8A alone. The Pixel Tablet returned for an encore, with a lower price that drops the fancy charging dock.

Google first launched the 11-inch Pixel Tablet a year ago. However, this second launch makes the magnetic Charging Speaker Dock optional.

The price has also changed. The Pixel Tablet is now available at $399, $100 less than its launch price. The pricing will likely compete against the base-model iPad, which starts at $349.

