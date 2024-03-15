Google I/O 2024 dates announced, to start on May 14

Yesterday, Google teased Google I/O 2024 with the “Break the Loop” puzzle. After more than enough community members solved the puzzle, the company officially announced its annual developer conference for Tuesday, May 14th, 2024.

The Google I/O event usually marks the day of the keynote address, which the search engine company uses to unveil new hardware and software features for existing Google devices.

So, there’s no doubt that new things are coming that day, including a Pixel 8A announcement, probably an official look at the Pixel Fold 2, Pixel 9 announcement, and more.

The Countdown for Google I/O begins

This year’s annual developer conference should kick off with a keynote address by the company’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, at the Shoreline Amphitheater.

Similar to previous years, Google I/O 2024 will be live-streamed. It will be free, and anyone can participate virtually.

However, the number of audiences at the venue will be limited.

If you are interested, the online registration for the event has started and is free. The registration helps audiences to stay up-to-date on the schedule and content via email.

In terms of announcement, this year’s rumors point to the Pixel 8A debut, and we wouldn’t be disappointed with teasers for future products like the Pixel Fold 2 and Pixel 9 series.

There will definitely be some AI-related talks, updates on Android 15, and more details on Android XR.

This is what we know so far, but more details will be unveiled for sure as we move closer to 14th May.

